1.7 Update Announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are making the next Trailmakers update in collaboration with… you!

Following the trail made (hehe) by 1.6 and Airborne we are now ready to unveil Trailmakers 1.7 and we are especially excited to announce this one to you.

All of our updates are made with the community in mind but this one takes it a step further. Over the course of the summer and fall we will be working hard on implementing suggestions from the community and launching them in one big community appreciation update.

To make this work we have launched four new channels on our Discord server:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//28341931/bcb8dc5c787e53400869a9a849582cc0a41bad0d.png[/img]

Suggest features/fixes for Trailmakers 1.7. Vote on your favourite ones and you might see them in the patch notes!

Mind you, this is not a popularity contest. Suggestions with a lot of votes won’t necessarily make it into the game. We will be evaluating what suggestions are realistic to implement. We are looking to improve on already existing features in the game with quality of life being the main focus.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//28341931/a51bb83dd0d35c733354bd29462d662a687df0f2.png[/img]

On top of your suggestions we would love to see a discussion about suggestions features.

This channel allows you to go into detail, both regarding your own suggestion, but also other peoples’ suggestions. Why is this a good idea? What kind of problems could this feature cause? Could we tweak this little particular detail? Constructive criticism all the way.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//28341931/7a65990e6ec1757d7996f5936f58f60f90619342.png[/img]

Every second Thursday we are livestreaming the Build Challenge which will be succeeded by a Dev Diary at the end of the stream. Here we will answer questions that have been asked on the Discord channel as well as update you on how development of 1.7 is going.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//28341931/9bf78cd3d336f8e033509292753f914de309bda9.png[/img]

Modding is an important part of any game’s ecosystem and we want more clear communication with the modding community about what tools they need to succeed.

The first stream will be on Thursday, June 29th, 17:00 CEST.

Follow us to be updated here: https://www.twitch.tv/playtrailmakers

Join our Discord server to make your mark on Trailmakers 1.7!

https://discord.gg/trailmakers