Update 0.7.9

Units Change

Fortress

New Tech [Rocket Punch]: FORTRESS Launches his fists to attack enemies, triggering once when FORTRESS's HP is below 70% and 40% respectively.

Vulcan

HP adjusted from 37073 to 35960

MMR(Matchmaking Rating)

In order to find more suitable opponents for players during matching, we have added MMR(Matchmaking Rating) in the game. During matchmaking, the MMR will be used instead of Combat Power to find opponents with similar skill level.

Combat Power

Now, the CP difference between the two sides will be considered more when the Combat Power is calculated after a match. When playing against players with similar combat power, there will no longer be a situation where the loss is significantly greater than the gain.

All players above 1000 combat power now lose Combat Power when they lose, but lower tier players lose far less Combat Power than they gain.

Due to the adjustment of the Combat Power system, the CP of all players with a CP greater than 30,000 will be reset to 30,000.

Reporting and Appeal

When clicking on a player's name to report, it is now possible to add a more detailed reason for the report.

Players who have been auto-silenced due to reports from other players can now appeal using the Appeal button next to the chat box.

Battle Acceleration

Battle automatically speeds up when one side has only air units and the other has no anti-air units.

In the second half of the battle, if both players vote to speed up, the battle will speed up immediately.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where Melting Point having no wreckage after death.

Fixed an issue where the finish SFX of Ion Blast was ignoring the in-game volume setting.

Fixed an issue where the AI wasn't working properly in Survival Mode.

Fixed an issue Where Fortress's doubleshot Tech did not display correctly.