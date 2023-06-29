June 29, 2023 Emergency Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 11586257 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Mercenaries!

The server will be going down for emergency maintenance on June 29, 2023 08:00 (UTC+0) until June 29, 2023 09:30 (UTC+0).

Maintenance will happen during the following times:

■ UTC: 06.29.2023 08:00 ~ 06.29.2023 09:30

■ PDT: 06.29.2023 01:00 ~ 06.29.2023 02:30

■ KST: 06.29.2023 17:00 ~ 06.29.2023 18:30

The maintenance will take place for Server Stabilization.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the issue. Thank you for your continued support of the game.