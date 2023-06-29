June 29, 2023 Emergency Maintenance

Hello, Mercenaries!
The server will be going down for emergency maintenance on June 29, 2023 08:00 (UTC+0) until June 29, 2023 09:30 (UTC+0).
Maintenance will happen during the following times:
■ UTC: 06.29.2023 08:00 ~ 06.29.2023 09:30
■ PDT: 06.29.2023 01:00 ~ 06.29.2023 02:30
■ KST: 06.29.2023 17:00 ~ 06.29.2023 18:30
The maintenance will take place for Server Stabilization.
We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the issue. Thank you for your continued support of the game.
Changed files in this update