Update 365 – Quality of life improvements and various adjustments to systems.

Hello community and welcome to the new glory season that just started last week. Today we are bringing you various adjustments to systems, fixes, and quality of life improvements. Besides that, we moved the Crafting Orders from the non-loot-zone to loot-zone and we introduced new NPCs to the loot-zone.

In the following weeks, we will introduce huge stuff like the logistic system, ladders, guild technologies expansion and guild island that is currently in the test phase.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//7031304/bf18ba34153db17a06ff9e4ff6d67f7b37f816e3.jpg[/img]

_The screenshot’s authors will be awarded. Liutbert, lordcyrion and tallcandle – Contact [GVMod] Koma via Discord to receive your ambers!_

Video of the Week

We always look forward to watching and sharing the awesome videos posted by our community. It brings us a lot of happiness and gratitude in the office to see players exploring content, having fun, and showcasing their skills. This week, the reward of 2000 ambers goes to sonnybear



Congratulations to the winner and good luck to all competitors for next week’s Video of the Week award!

Changelog v.1.2.1

New locations for Crafting Order

A huge amount of bulat bars created in GV comes from crafting quests. Right now, most of these quests are in the non-loot zone and some are in the safe zone. Since the resource rebalances, there is no place for Crafting Orders in the non-loot and safe zones because they are providing tier 4 and tier 5 resources. In today’s update, we are moving Crafting Orders from the non-loot zone to the loot zone behind each economic castle and we are removing Crafting orders from the capital.

– Increased Bulat bar reward. From now on you will get one more Bulat as a reward.

New NPCs at quests and events in loot zone

In the previous update, in some areas in the loot zone, which were not related to any quest or event, we introduced new NPCs with upgraded combat AI and better rewards. In today’s update, we are introducing new NPCs with improved combat AI to the quests and events in the loot zone. NPCs at the quests and events have better combat AI which will make them more challenging and fun.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//7031304/78dbb50f9c1fb0f9e5c7ccbbaee89cc32f556dd5.png[/img]

Humanoid combat AI Improvements

In the previous and today’s update, we improved humanoid combat AI. These changes will make the NPCs more challenging, fun to fight against, will teach players good behaviors and will better prepare new players for the real fight with the players. Today we would like to explain what exactly we did with the NPCs. The below changes apply to all NPCs. The higher level of the NPC is, the better his combat AI will be.

– Beginning NPCs that players meet during the first hours of the playthrough will be not so slow and unresponsive. Their attacks will become more dynamic and will be more challenging for the new players but still, they will not be able to kill new players as long as he is not AFK. From our observations, previous NPCs that were slow and unresponsive, instead of teaching new players the basics of our combat, were teaching them bad habits and the NPCs just looked silly.

– All NPCs have changed the algorithm related to kicks. Instead of kicking a player that is holding his block too long, NPCs will be randomly using kicks during the fight before launching an attack. With this change we want NPCs to be closer to the players in terms of mechanics and the way how the combat with a real player looks like. This should accustom and teach players proper combat behavior, which in turn will make new players better at PvP fights.

Additionally, the fight with the NPCs will be more natural. The number of kicks that are being used by the NPCs scales with their level and difficulty.

– Until today, the faints against the NPC have no use. AI immediately were charging an attack after he detected that the player dropped (did not release) his attack and the NPC took the initiative. Because of that, feints against NPC were risky and unsuccessful.From now on, NPCs will have a short attack delay after performing a feint, meaning that they will no longer release their next attacks faster than players would in PvP. Thanks to this change, feints will be more reasonable and more rewarding and the fights with higher level NPC will be more natural and will be closer to real PvP fights, which will make that new players will be learning proper behaviors and their personal skills in PvP will be higher and better.

– From now on, players can destroy shields that the NPCs are wielding. When the shield is destroyed, the NPC will be blocking side attacks by using his weapon.

– Decreased the time that NPCs spend during the block stance and this will scale with the NPC level. NPC with higher levels will be more patient and will wait until the players release their attack or until his power bar drops down. On the opposite, NPCs with lower levels will be less patient and will be more often attacking players. This change will make the fights more dynamic, fighting NPC will be more challenging and will be more educational.

– We get rid of the abuse that experienced players were using while fighting with the NPCs. The abuse was related to the players that were turning their characters by 180 degrees to show the NPC his back. NPC by detecting the fact that the player is showing him his back, the NPC thought that the player is running away and instead of being prepared for blocking, he was trying to hit the player to stop him. That was leading to situations where the player by immediately turning his character face to face with the NPC was hitting the unprepared NPC. Through this abuse, players were learning bad behaviors.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//7031304/7d65bdb3b15ab857d7c744c998501e8e6fd19d88.jpg[/img]

Quality of life

– Fiefs system – Added a new column “today’s points” that shows how many points a guild gathered in a session.

– Fiefs system – Added guild history entries about received and robbed gold from a given location.

– Fiefs system – Guilds with less than 2% of the current leader’s points will be removed from location ranking once per week (at weekly ranking reset).

– Fiefs system – From now on, fief points from crafting will be generated properly. Fief points from crafting are generated based on the gold that the player spends on crafting. Owners have a discount on crafting in owned locations, and fief points were generated based on the discounted prices, so the owner was generating fewer fief points than was intended. From now on, fief points are generated based on the full crafting price.

– Fiefs system – Reduced spam notifications after logging in. From now there is only one notification per location and only if you still own this location.

– Optimizations related to notifications showing up, for example, after each location capture.

– Improved the combat music, from now the music will stop more smoothly. It will not stop immediately when combat ends, but 5 seconds after.

– Added shield to guards on the location.

Fixes

– Fiefs system – Fixed bug that caused the ranking table couldn’t be opened after relogging.

– Adjusted the size of the Midlander One Side Non-loot zone at the pass. From now on it is the same size as Sangmar and Ismir.

– Fixes related to Coat of Arms on NPCs Shields at Castles.

– Fixed the safe zone for Catacombs upon leaving the catacombs via teleport which happens by interacting with the statue in the boss room. From now on, there should be a safe zone lasting 5 minutes.

– Fixed Unarmed combat diagonal movement.

– Fixed visual bug of disappearing carriage hangings.

– Fixed two edge cases which made the building nonupgradable after repair.