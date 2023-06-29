Update 2023/06/29

Suspend save supported

Support 'Yes' to Enter and 'No' to ESC when selling items

Changed the resurrection in the church to be continuous.

Reduced prices for church status ailments

Enhanced Enter, ESC, and left-click operations in armor shop

Change Appraisal to Instant

Enabled to set the shop name

Temporary support: Turn off IME after character creation

Made it possible to leave the formation screen with ESC and left-click.

Improved the speed of displaying the organization screen

Addressed a bug where mods were loaded multiple times during game over and interrupted saves.

Corresponds to interrupt save in the middle of the dungeon. Can be loaded only once.

Also, when selling an item, the Yes button is treated as being pressed by pressing Enter, making it easier to play.

As a small detail, if the IME is left as it is after character creation, it can be confusing, so I turned it off.

The display of the formation screen was a little slow, so it was made to switch faster.