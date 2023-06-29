Update 1.3 "Streamers Delight" LIVE NOW!

Update 1.3 is LIVE NOW! This free update to Robo Maestro adds 4 new instruments to bring out those eighties and EDM vibes, and adds Twitch integration for fun streaming possibilities!

Using these features a musician streamer can do a duet with their audience! The audience controls Robo Maestro through chat, while the musician jams along to Robo Maestro. Through the green screen option, you can even put yourself next to Robo Maestro on screen!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41458179/2b9471bd46968e981765fc74a28facabf1fc6ed9.png[/img]

Full patch notes