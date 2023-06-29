Update 1.3 "Streamers Delight" LIVE NOW!

Update 1.3 is LIVE NOW! This free update to Robo Maestro adds 4 new instruments to bring out those eighties and EDM vibes, and adds Twitch integration for fun streaming possibilities!
Using these features a musician streamer can do a duet with their audience! The audience controls Robo Maestro through chat, while the musician jams along to Robo Maestro. Through the green screen option, you can even put yourself next to Robo Maestro on screen!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41458179/2b9471bd46968e981765fc74a28facabf1fc6ed9.png[/img]
Full patch notes
-
Added 4 new electronic drums instruments:
- Dancehall
- Linndrum
- Simmons
- Tape 909
-
Added a new "Streaming & Jamming" menu that lets you set up Twitch integration as well as control some options to make the music easier to jam along to.
-
Streaming/Twitch options:
- Set the name of your Twitch channel (the chat from this channel controls the music in Maestro Mode)
- Greenscreen option (so you van place a webcam video of yourself next to the robot when streaming)
- Set a Twitch account to let Robo Maestro post to chat (optional)
-
Jamming options:
- Option to make chords simpler (when enabled, all chords in a loop fit on the starting chord of that loop)
- Option to disable mid-song speed changes in Maestro Mode
- Option to let a song automatically end after a certain amount of time
