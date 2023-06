Share · View all patches · Build 11585935 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 08:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Accelerate the pace:

It takes half a day to see the changes, and in the horizontal game, the cat's speed increases

Simplify prop functions:

Simplify the functions of cat food

Add guidance:

Placing the mouse on operable items and cats will provide guidance to players on what to do