6.29 Update: Boss Attack Pattern Adjustment & Enemy Optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 11585919 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 09:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes

Fixed the bug that the lift to Mecha Room can be in incorrect state.

Fixed the bug that gravity may not function when hero is knocked back.

Fixed the bug that skills can be activated when opening the evolution menu due to customized key binding.

Fixed the aerial damage and damage interval of Silver Dagger.

Fixed the bug that Nico's starter weapon level can stack after starting the game.

Fixed the display error when opening character info on ladders.

Fixed display layers of hero when Execution triggers.

Optimization

Optimized Tiyen's attack pattern and attack alert.

Optimized Erich's attack pattern and attack alert.

Adjusted Leon's most skills and battle AI.

Adjusted enemy HP and attack differences.

Increased the chance to find secret story areas and the secret Boss area for Kidd.

Reduced explosion delay of thermal bombs. They also deal greater damage.

Mecha Room is now open by default.

Energy VIP effect changes to "Energy Station effect increases by 50%."

Added option to set Skill Cooldown SFX.

Optimized attack SFX for some enemies.

Optimized map generation system.

Optimized save errors.

Player Questionnaire

The game is still in Early Access. For an EA game, we believe that the most valuable opportunity is to be able to communicate with the community in order to better optimize the game. Here we would like to invite you to fill out our questionnaire:

Google Questionnaire Link[noparse] (https://forms.gle/rqASxBfSh2CCYsD28)[/noparse]

No matter how long you have played, whether you have completed the game, or whether you have comments on the game, you can tell us in the questionnaire. We will read every questionnaire sentence by sentence and take every feedback seriously.

If you encounter any in-game problems, join our official Discord and our admins will help address the issues!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43014373/6a47311c505b5598aee2a9f5b3bd84937d6a83ee.jpg[/img]