Planting the SEED Event with Latest Skin Collections!

Hello, agents from around the world.

Outfits, Guns, Banners, and Charms! What more could an agent need?

We’ve planted a SEED Event for you to enjoy on the 28th of June (PDT).

You’ll be given 1 V POINT every 30 min. while logged on to the game.

Trade in these V POINTS for the latest skin of your choice!

<Event Period>

PDT: Jun. 28th Maintenance - Jul. 26th Maintenance (Pacific Daylight Time)

EDT: Jun. 28th Maintenance - Jul. 27th Maintenance (Eastern Daylight Time)

BRT: Jun. 28th Maintenance - Jul. 27th Maintenance (Brasilia Time)

UTC: Jun. 29th Maintenance - Jul. 27th Maintenance

BST: Jun. 29th Maintenance - Jul. 27th Maintenance (British Summer Time)

CEST: Jun. 29th Maintenance - Jul. 27th Maintenance (Central European Summer Time)

CST: Jun. 29th Maintenance - Jul. 27th Maintenance (China Standard Time)

KST: Jun. 29th Maintenance - Jul. 27th Maintenance (Korea Standard Time)

AEST: Jun. 29th Maintenance - Jul. 27th Maintenance (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

Reward ① : “Lumberjack” Skin

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42437706/22e757157942ed0129f8c5c223cd586be3c5eec0.png[/img]

Reward ② : “Love to Kill” Weapon Skin

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42437706/171557acd6a477a8efed0ca474e6c056fea0e2af.png[/img]

Reward ③ : “Wound” Weapon Skin

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42437706/645b7d7e2fe8def32b1cef9c8a1cbf00c0939700.png[/img]

Reward ④ : “SEED” Weapon Charm

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42437706/1587dc7e8e3bac9a9469b34d22b4cfdf59677d9f.png[/img]

Reward ⑤ : “I Can Do Both” Banner

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42437706/714a89c6eb069be320c1f8a80e29c8a0f0a16b68.png[/img]

Reward ⑥ : “EASY” Banner

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42437706/80c0bfa72eb26e530ca4555e3cc804816af16144.png[/img]

<How V POINT works>

V POINT x1 is given every 30 min. while you stay logged on to the game. Use the acquired V POINTS to trade in for some great in-game goodies! See the list below for the specifics.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Rewards[/th]

[th]Exchange point[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“Lumberjack” Skin (Luna)[/td]

[td]V POINT x8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“Lumberjack” Skin (Lily Rose)[/td]

[td]V POINT x8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“Lumberjack” Skin (Jack)[/td]

[td]V POINT x8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“Lumberjack” Skin (Soy)[/td]

[td]V POINT x8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“Lumberjack” Skin (Young-Sik)[/td]

[td]V POINT x8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“Lumberjack” Skin (Simon)[/td]

[td]V POINT x8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“Lumberjack” Skin (Dmitri)[/td]

[td]V POINT x8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“Lumberjack” Skin (Rita)[/td]

[td]V POINT x8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“Lumberjack” Skin (Nicki)[/td]

[td]V POINT x8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“Lumberjack” Skin (Kyle)[/td]

[td]V POINT x8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“Love to Kill” Weapon Skin[/td]

[td]V POINT x8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“Wound” Weapon Skin[/td]

[td]V POINT x8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“SEED” Charm[/td]

[td]V POINT x8[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“I Can Do Both” Banner[/td]

[td]V POINT x4[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]“Easy” Banner[/td]

[td]V POINT x4[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

💡 ※ Note: These in-game rewards are permanent to your account.

<Event FAQ>

1. What’s the SEED Event?

SEED Event is a skin collection event where you can earn unique in-game items just by staying logged on to the game. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to collect skins!

2. How can you get V POINTS?

V POINTS are given every 30 min. while logged on to the game. Tracked time includes finding matches or customizing your character in the lobby menu as well as actual gameplay during matches.

3. Where can I check my earned V POINTS?

Visit the [SEED Event Page] and log in to your account. This event page will show you how many points you’ve earned and how much time you have left.

Don’t worry about having to visit the website every time to check progress! The in-game chat window will also display a message every time you earn a V POINT. It’ll show you how many points you have in your inventory and how much time is left.

4. Is there a limit to how many V POINTS I can earn?

You can earn 8 V POINTS every day. Daily max limits are reset every day.

💡 ※ Daily Reset Time for each time zone:

PDT (Pacific Daylight Time): 08:00

EDT (Eastern Daylight Time): 11:00

BRT (Brasilia Time): 12:00

UTC: 15:00

BST (British Summer Time): 16:00

CEST (Central European Summer Time): 17:00

CST (China Standard Time): 23:00

KST (Korea Standard Time): 00:00

AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time): 01:00

5. How do I obtain rewards with V POINTS?

Visit the [SEED Event Page] and log in to your account. Press the orange button underneath the rewards to exchange V POINTS for in-game items. These items can be acquired only once, and they will become permanent in your account.

6. Where can I check my rewards?

Rewards will be sent to your in-game message box once you’ve acquired them. If you want to see the list of items you’ve earned during the event, visit the [SEED Event Page] and click on the record tab to see details on how you’ve used your V POINTS.

7. Is there an end date for V POINTS? How long do I have before they expire?

V POINTS can be earned and used during the event period, starting from June 28th maintenance (PDT) to July 27th maintenance (PDT). Make sure to use all your V POINTS before the event ends!

We hope you enjoy the SEED Event.

Happy hunting!