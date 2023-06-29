Lightracer Spark" V1.1.3 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11585772 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 10:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all Amenders,

We have made some optimizations for the current version.

Experience optimization:

-In the army movement operation, the path selection is changed from [left click] to [right click]

Prologue no longer triggers random events

-Adjust the UI layout of the army detail window

-Adjust the UI layout of storage and some other entrances

-Optimize the coefficient formula related to NPC army replenishment and jurisdiction

If you encounter problems in the game or want to discuss the game content with more friends, welcome to join the official Discord

Fortune and prosperity to the Amenders！