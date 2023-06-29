Major Patch 3

Hey Warriors
We're super excited to push our third Major Patch! Thanks for your patience, and we'll continue to post updates in our Discord.
Early Access 0.4.0
Important: Everyone will be forced to start a fresh save
Noteworthy Changes
- Reworked Unit and Warrior Unlock progression to be automatic as you play (check the Achievement Menu after clearing a map for more info)
- Reworked the Upgrade Shop to the Talent Shop (see below)
- Reworked the Artifact System (see below)
- Added Achievements for clearing every Map, and clearing every map of a specific Difficulty
Player Unit Changes
Elf
- Nerfed Archer and Archer+ Attack Speed
- Buffed Druid and Druid+ Ability Damage
- Buffed Unicorn Damage and HP
Orc
- Nerfed Lightning Elemental and Lightning Elemental+ Ability Cooldown
- Nerfed Witch Doctor+ Ability Duration
- Buffed Witch Doctor+ Ability Cooldown
- Buffed Berzerker and Berzerker+ Ability Damage
Warrior Changes
Elf
- Added a DoT effect
Orc
- Buffed base Damage
Summoner
- Fixed the summons giving the Player XP
Map Changes
All
- Shortened the map length
Difficulty +5
- Added for all Maps
Talent Changes
- Unlocks after beating Map 1
- Gain 1 Talent point on the first clear of each Map Difficulty
- Mix and match from 30 Talents, but unable to unlock all of them at once right now with only 36 Talent Points available in-game
Artifact Changes
- Removed majority of the existing Artifacts
- Added Faction and Warrior specific Artifacts
- Increased second and third Artifact selection choices to 3
You can always find the detailed patch notes earlier in our Discord
Thanks!
Kall and darbs
Changed files in this update