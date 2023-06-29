Major Patch 3

Share · View all patches · Build 11585766 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 07:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey Warriors

We're super excited to push our third Major Patch! Thanks for your patience, and we'll continue to post updates in our Discord.

Early Access 0.4.0

Important: Everyone will be forced to start a fresh save

Noteworthy Changes

Reworked Unit and Warrior Unlock progression to be automatic as you play (check the Achievement Menu after clearing a map for more info)

Reworked the Upgrade Shop to the Talent Shop (see below)

Reworked the Artifact System (see below)

Added Achievements for clearing every Map, and clearing every map of a specific Difficulty

Player Unit Changes

Elf

Nerfed Archer and Archer+ Attack Speed

Buffed Druid and Druid+ Ability Damage

Buffed Unicorn Damage and HP

Orc

Nerfed Lightning Elemental and Lightning Elemental+ Ability Cooldown

Nerfed Witch Doctor+ Ability Duration

Buffed Witch Doctor+ Ability Cooldown

Buffed Berzerker and Berzerker+ Ability Damage

Warrior Changes

Elf

Added a DoT effect

Orc

Buffed base Damage

Summoner

Fixed the summons giving the Player XP

Map Changes

All

Shortened the map length

Difficulty +5

Added for all Maps

Talent Changes

Unlocks after beating Map 1

Gain 1 Talent point on the first clear of each Map Difficulty

Mix and match from 30 Talents, but unable to unlock all of them at once right now with only 36 Talent Points available in-game

Artifact Changes

Removed majority of the existing Artifacts

Added Faction and Warrior specific Artifacts

Increased second and third Artifact selection choices to 3

You can always find the detailed patch notes earlier in our Discord

Thanks!

Kall and darbs