Castle Warriors update for 29 June 2023

Major Patch 3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Warriors
We're super excited to push our third Major Patch! Thanks for your patience, and we'll continue to post updates in our Discord.

Early Access 0.4.0

Important: Everyone will be forced to start a fresh save

Noteworthy Changes

  • Reworked Unit and Warrior Unlock progression to be automatic as you play (check the Achievement Menu after clearing a map for more info)
  • Reworked the Upgrade Shop to the Talent Shop (see below)
  • Reworked the Artifact System (see below)
  • Added Achievements for clearing every Map, and clearing every map of a specific Difficulty

Player Unit Changes
Elf

  • Nerfed Archer and Archer+ Attack Speed
  • Buffed Druid and Druid+ Ability Damage
  • Buffed Unicorn Damage and HP

Orc

  • Nerfed Lightning Elemental and Lightning Elemental+ Ability Cooldown
  • Nerfed Witch Doctor+ Ability Duration
  • Buffed Witch Doctor+ Ability Cooldown
  • Buffed Berzerker and Berzerker+ Ability Damage

Warrior Changes

Elf

  • Added a DoT effect

Orc

  • Buffed base Damage

Summoner

  • Fixed the summons giving the Player XP

Map Changes

All

  • Shortened the map length

Difficulty +5

  • Added for all Maps

Talent Changes

  • Unlocks after beating Map 1
  • Gain 1 Talent point on the first clear of each Map Difficulty
  • Mix and match from 30 Talents, but unable to unlock all of them at once right now with only 36 Talent Points available in-game

Artifact Changes

  • Removed majority of the existing Artifacts
  • Added Faction and Warrior specific Artifacts
  • Increased second and third Artifact selection choices to 3

You can always find the detailed patch notes earlier in our Discord

Thanks!
Kall and darbs

