Player hosted horde mode

Yo.

You can now play horde mode with a friend via player hosted servers. There are still some bugs that need to be fixed but it is late and you have no idea what I went through to figure out what was breaking the project this month.

Anyway the next update will probably be more little fixes and improvements such as being able to revive your teammates, fixing wall climb on clients, maybe some improved ai. Ok I'm going to bed.

As always thanks for your support and you are always welcome to hop in the discord.

<3 Beebs