 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kitsune Battlemage update for 29 June 2023

Player hosted horde mode

Share · View all patches · Build 11585699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yo.

You can now play horde mode with a friend via player hosted servers. There are still some bugs that need to be fixed but it is late and you have no idea what I went through to figure out what was breaking the project this month.

Anyway the next update will probably be more little fixes and improvements such as being able to revive your teammates, fixing wall climb on clients, maybe some improved ai. Ok I'm going to bed.

As always thanks for your support and you are always welcome to hop in the discord.

<3 Beebs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1851841 Depot 1851841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link