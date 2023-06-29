 Skip to content

Rolling Gunner update for 29 June 2023

Notice of Patch "Ver. 1.0.2.0" Distribution

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Delivery Date
　Thursday, June 29, 2023
A bug that caused the game to force close when the achievement "You are the Last Star of Hope" was obtained has been fixed.
Fixed a bug that the WSAD key was not working in the ranking screen.
The PageUp/PageDown keys are used to scroll the ranking.

