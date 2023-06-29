 Skip to content

OMSI 2 update for 29 June 2023

OMSI 2 Add-on MAN SL200 | Release

The OMSI 2 add-on MAN SL200 is available now on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2486650/OMSI_2_AddOn_MAN_SL200/

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//5306295/b82ac0baf0975431a4017dd8b0f970e1338e1404.jpg[/img]

Changed files in this update

"OMSI2-AddOn C2-Stadtbus-Familie Vol. 1 (1357071)"-Depot Depot 1357071
