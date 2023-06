Share · View all patches · Build 11585554 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 08:09:23 UTC by Wendy

A small patch is now live for Project: Nightlight which includes:

Starting screen not rotating with player

Pause menu not rotating with player

Credits not rotating with player

Fixes to a few repeating audio sources

Thank you for your continued support and we hope you're enjoying yourself in The Department.