Update_2023062

VINE Update Patch Notes
1. Updates
- Chapter Mode
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41644621/a5c571594ff816c6cb6f56e5cb8bd9d387d62358.png[/img]
- You can enter the Chapter Mode by selecting it from the main menu.
- You can replay cleared chapters from the Story Mode.
- Developer's Solution
- Added the feature to view the Developer's Solution to platforming puzzles.
- In Story Mode, the Developer's Solution video of the previously completed puzzle will now be played.
- In Chapter Mode, the Developer's Solution video of the current puzzle will now be played.
- Developer's Solutions are only available for Chapters 1 to 7.
The reason for providing Developer's Solutions is because we believe that understanding the game properly will enhance your enjoyment.
We have been receiving requests for difficulty adjustments, but instead of adjusting the difficulty, we are focusing on providing information to help you understand the game better.
2. Bug Fixes and Adjustments
- Fixed an issue where the camera would become stuck in the wrong position and not move.
- Fixed an issue where the records were being miscalculated.
- Fixed an issue where the records were not being displayed.
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to perform a double jump while on the surface of water.
- Adjusted the uneven volume of the dubbed voices for better consistency.
- Fixed an issue where pressing E during certain scenes would cause the scene to restart from the last dialogue.
