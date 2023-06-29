Major Content Update Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 11585489 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 15:32:22 UTC by Wendy

The free content expansion for Dungeons & Jewels is now live!

Features:

5 new Branches with many new mechanics, challenges, and enemies.

New endgame final boss fight.

20 new unlockable equipment items.

Optional shortcut to new content.

Some screenshots of the new content:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43698373/9493ab6c439040501d9d161ef773a1b070f83f35.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43698373/fe7542bba1591a012b005bc37ead0a0578c79f66.png[/img]

In addition, there are also some balance and refinement changes to the base game:

General:

You can now track your location in the dungeon using the new map screen - to help navigate the branching paths.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43698373/831ddd2febb71df352a819b1c6dc8176e4d715bf.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43698373/a3294a2630f50b33f5abde3cc79c0465a958715e.png[/img]

Rebalanced enemies in Advanced mode to no longer require specific color 4-matches.

Reduced treasure chance in Endless Mode.

Spells:

Repopulate : Reduced tiles created. [10->6]

: Reduced tiles created. [10->6] Spread Hell : Increased cost to 20 Hellstone.

: Increased cost to 20 Hellstone. Possess: Increased cost to 25 Hellstone.

As usual, all feedback and issue reports are welcome in the Steam Community Forum or the Discord server.

Thanks for playing, and good luck in the new dungeons!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2323980/Dungeons__Jewels/