Dungeons & Jewels update for 29 June 2023

Major Content Update Live!

The free content expansion for Dungeons & Jewels is now live!

Features:

  • 5 new Branches with many new mechanics, challenges, and enemies.
  • New endgame final boss fight.
  • 20 new unlockable equipment items.
  • Optional shortcut to new content.
Some screenshots of the new content:

In addition, there are also some balance and refinement changes to the base game:

v1.2.0 - Balance Update 2:

General:
Spells:
  • Repopulate: Reduced tiles created. [10->6]
  • Spread Hell: Increased cost to 20 Hellstone.
  • Possess: Increased cost to 25 Hellstone.

As usual, all feedback and issue reports are welcome in the Steam Community Forum or the Discord server.

Thanks for playing, and good luck in the new dungeons!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2323980/Dungeons__Jewels/

