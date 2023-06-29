e.1.0.0 Update

e1.0.0
UI
**
- Mini story added
- How to play panel changed
- Strategy mode panel changed
- TPS mode panel changed
- Main menu changed
- Loading screen changed
- Settings screen changed**
Graphics
**
- Updated models and textures of all buildings
- Updated models and textures of all villagers
- Updated models and textures of main character
- Updated models and textures of enemy
- Updated and models and textures of animals
- Updated world textures
- Updated world design**
Animation
**
- Updated and added animations of all villagers
- Updated and added animations of enemy
- Updated and added animations of animal
- Updated and added animations of main character**
Effects
**
- Removed old effects
- Changed build effect
- Added build finish effect
- Added build fire effect
- Added highlight effect
- Added build demolish effect
- Added mining effect
- Added leaf effect**
Game Mechanics
**
- Buildings daily reduce wood
- Villagers daily reduce food
- Added day cycle
- Added seasons
- We can now build, wood cutting, mining, hunting works with the main character.
- The dock has been added and the villagers come from there.
- Added trade system.
- Removed technology system and converted to rune system
- Character stats added
- Characters will do the job more efficiently according to their stats.
- Removed gold digging and now gold can only be obtained by trading.
- Miners get the mine by digging the stones outside.**
Adjustments
**
- Melee attack of the main character
- Ranged attack of the main character**
Optimization
**
- Improved optimization of all objects and environment.**
Localization
**
- All languages have been improved and words have been added.**
Changed files in this update