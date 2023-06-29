 Skip to content

Unionatic update for 29 June 2023

e.1.0.0 Update

Unionatic update for 29 June 2023

e.1.0.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

e1.0.0

UI

**

  • Mini story added
  • How to play panel changed
  • Strategy mode panel changed
  • TPS mode panel changed
  • Main menu changed
  • Loading screen changed
  • Settings screen changed**

Graphics

**

  • Updated models and textures of all buildings
  • Updated models and textures of all villagers
  • Updated models and textures of main character
  • Updated models and textures of enemy
  • Updated and models and textures of animals
  • Updated world textures
  • Updated world design**

Animation

**

  • Updated and added animations of all villagers
  • Updated and added animations of enemy
  • Updated and added animations of animal
  • Updated and added animations of main character**

Effects

**

  • Removed old effects
  • Changed build effect
  • Added build finish effect
  • Added build fire effect
  • Added highlight effect
  • Added build demolish effect
  • Added mining effect
  • Added leaf effect**

Game Mechanics

**

  • Buildings daily reduce wood
  • Villagers daily reduce food
  • Added day cycle
  • Added seasons
  • We can now build, wood cutting, mining, hunting works with the main character.
  • The dock has been added and the villagers come from there.
  • Added trade system.
  • Removed technology system and converted to rune system
  • Character stats added
  • Characters will do the job more efficiently according to their stats.
  • Removed gold digging and now gold can only be obtained by trading.
  • Miners get the mine by digging the stones outside.**

Adjustments

**

  • Melee attack of the main character
  • Ranged attack of the main character**

Optimization

**

  • Improved optimization of all objects and environment.**

Localization

**

  • All languages have been improved and words have been added.**

Changed files in this update

Unionatic Content Depot 1706261
  • Loading history…
