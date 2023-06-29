📝Everdream Valley Update 1.3 Patch Notes 📝

🌳🌻Greetings, lovely farmers of Everdream Valley!🌳🌻
We're back with an exciting update filled with enhancements and fixes to make your farming experience even more delightful. 🌾✨
Gameplay Enhancements:
- Unlock the joy of riding a horse by obtaining a saddle in the game. Saddle up and embark on exciting adventures across the beautiful landscapes of Everdream Valley. There’s no need to worry about winning the Horse Race Dream anymore!
- Geese will no longer attack players if a dog is nearby. Enjoy a harmonious atmosphere on your farm as your faithful four-legged friend keeps the geese at bay.
- Animal Treat Station: Your animal companions will now happily munch on snails if you place them into the animal treat station.
- Increased hitboxes for perches in the Chicken Dream, allowing your feathered friends to land more accurately and effortlessly.
- Completing the scarecrow quest now grants you a pumpkin and strawberry, adding a touch of flavor and variety to your farming endeavors. Make sure to plant them, to grow even more of these delicious fruits and veggies!
- Animals will now also hide in the barn when looking for a dry place to run to from the rain.
- We've optimized memory usage while placing fences, resulting in smoother performance and enhanced gameplay.
- Furniture will now have their reflections visible in mirrors!
- We’ve added an End Game dialogue, informing our Farmers that they’ve completed the story.
User Interface Improvements:
- Inventory & Storage Sorting: Stay organized and efficient with the brand-new sorting feature for your inventory and storage. Easily arrange items based on your preferred criteria such as their price, quantity, type, or name.
- Dialogue Logs: Keep track of your conversations and interactions. The new dialogue log feature allows you to review previous conversations and revisit important details. You can find them under the ‘Tab’ button!
- We’ve added an ‘unequip’ button for items held in your hands.
- If you’re playing on a controller there will be no ‘F2’ button in the game options for the UI hiding button. You’ll see a button that’s right for your pad!
Bug Fixes:
- We've conducted a thorough check to ensure that goats hiding under rocks don't get stuck and get teleported over to the Merchant.
- Contaminated Pond Quest should work properly now.
- The scarecrow's feather has received a visual upgrade. It now features a two-sided material, enhancing its realistic appearance.
- You can now place the picked up well back in its original spot.
- We've fixed an issue where items placed on the treehouse walls couldn't be picked up properly. Now, you can easily rearrange your treehouse décor to your heart's content.
- The map icons for the chicken house, kitchen and workshop have been fixed ensuring easy navigation and a clear understanding of each location's purpose.
- The magnifying glass material has been adjusted to ensure it displays correctly from all angles. Enjoy a clearer view as you investigate the wonders of Everdream Valley.
- Chickens should now hop into their perches without any issues.
- Animals will no longer hide from rain underneath dry trees.
- After loading a saved game, chickens will now stay in the perches they’ve been sitting on while saving.
- We've made some adjustments to optimize the display settings for the Steam Deck. Say goodbye to setting the wrong display size and enjoy Everdream Valley in fullscreen mode.
- Animals will not sit on top of each other during rainy weather. Their positions will be a bit more randomized.
- Finishing the cow quest will now be giving an empty jug instead of one filled with milk.
Let us know how do you like it, perhaps leave us a review, and have another great day in the Valley! 🌾✨
Follow us on social media to stay up-to-date with the latest news, tips, and insights about Everdream Valley! Here's our Discord, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1403650/Everdream_Valley/
Changed files in this update