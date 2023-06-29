📝Everdream Valley Update 1.3 Patch Notes 📝

🌳🌻Greetings, lovely farmers of Everdream Valley!🌳🌻

We're back with an exciting update filled with enhancements and fixes to make your farming experience even more delightful. 🌾✨

Gameplay Enhancements:

Unlock the joy of riding a horse by obtaining a saddle in the game. Saddle up and embark on exciting adventures across the beautiful landscapes of Everdream Valley. There’s no need to worry about winning the Horse Race Dream anymore!

Geese will no longer attack players if a dog is nearby. Enjoy a harmonious atmosphere on your farm as your faithful four-legged friend keeps the geese at bay.

Animal Treat Station: Your animal companions will now happily munch on snails if you place them into the animal treat station.

Increased hitboxes for perches in the Chicken Dream, allowing your feathered friends to land more accurately and effortlessly.

Completing the scarecrow quest now grants you a pumpkin and strawberry, adding a touch of flavor and variety to your farming endeavors. Make sure to plant them, to grow even more of these delicious fruits and veggies!

Animals will now also hide in the barn when looking for a dry place to run to from the rain.

We've optimized memory usage while placing fences, resulting in smoother performance and enhanced gameplay.

Furniture will now have their reflections visible in mirrors!

We’ve added an End Game dialogue, informing our Farmers that they’ve completed the story.

User Interface Improvements:

Inventory & Storage Sorting: Stay organized and efficient with the brand-new sorting feature for your inventory and storage. Easily arrange items based on your preferred criteria such as their price, quantity, type, or name.

Dialogue Logs: Keep track of your conversations and interactions. The new dialogue log feature allows you to review previous conversations and revisit important details. You can find them under the ‘Tab’ button!

We’ve added an ‘unequip’ button for items held in your hands.

If you’re playing on a controller there will be no ‘F2’ button in the game options for the UI hiding button. You’ll see a button that’s right for your pad!

Bug Fixes:

We've conducted a thorough check to ensure that goats hiding under rocks don't get stuck and get teleported over to the Merchant.

Contaminated Pond Quest should work properly now.

The scarecrow's feather has received a visual upgrade. It now features a two-sided material, enhancing its realistic appearance.

You can now place the picked up well back in its original spot.

We've fixed an issue where items placed on the treehouse walls couldn't be picked up properly. Now, you can easily rearrange your treehouse décor to your heart's content.

The map icons for the chicken house, kitchen and workshop have been fixed ensuring easy navigation and a clear understanding of each location's purpose.

The magnifying glass material has been adjusted to ensure it displays correctly from all angles. Enjoy a clearer view as you investigate the wonders of Everdream Valley.

Chickens should now hop into their perches without any issues.

Animals will no longer hide from rain underneath dry trees.

After loading a saved game, chickens will now stay in the perches they’ve been sitting on while saving.

We've made some adjustments to optimize the display settings for the Steam Deck. Say goodbye to setting the wrong display size and enjoy Everdream Valley in fullscreen mode.

Animals will not sit on top of each other during rainy weather. Their positions will be a bit more randomized.

Finishing the cow quest will now be giving an empty jug instead of one filled with milk.

Let us know how do you like it, perhaps leave us a review, and have another great day in the Valley! 🌾✨

