Trapper: Drug Dealing RPG update for 29 June 2023

Battle Mode 6.3 Patch 1

Build 11585295

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch that adds:
-More paths to the battle system
-New goon search mechanics; allowing you to pick crew members to go and fight for you
-New health icon and stats and to the main UI display (You may need to start a new game if the UI is not displayed properly)
-New weapon graphics
-Map icons animation when the cursor is above them

