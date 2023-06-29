Battle Mode 6.3 Patch 1

A small patch that adds:
-More paths to the battle system
-New goon search mechanics; allowing you to pick crew members to go and fight for you
-New health icon and stats and to the main UI display (You may need to start a new game if the UI is not displayed properly)
-New weapon graphics
-Map icons animation when the cursor is above them
Trapper: Drug Dealing RPG update for 29 June 2023
