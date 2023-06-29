Update v0.6 Brand New Weapons!

https://koalasintraffic.github.io/spd/news/2023/06/28/brand-new-weapons/

The concept of items have been completely reworked into a new weapon system. Alongside items you’ve already unlocked, your character can pickup a charge of the “Blaze” weapon every 5th wave. And there’s a brand new weapon called “Grab” that allows you to hold onto your enemies and even throw them off the map!

Because I updated the unlock locations on a couple maps, all 7 charges for Grab and Buff will be automatically unlocked for people who played Update v0.5 or earlier! Also, the now legacy Muffin Farmer achievement will be exclusively unlocked for these players. This reward will remain permanent to handle legacy save files.

Blaze weapon

Bomb has been renamed to “Blaze” and has been reworked to attack in a single direction.

Blaze does damage as particles go forward and attacks 5 times.

It is possible to hit the same unit twice, but requires good placement.

Charges for Blaze are not permanently unlocked anymore, instead players start with only one charge.

Now every 5th wave, an enemy will drop a muffin that grants a Blaze charge when picked up.

Grab weapon

Grab picks up the closest, non-boss enemy when used.

Barbarians who have been grabbed will have their invulnerability automatically removed.

Grab weapon charges are now found as watermelons in the Autumn map.

There is now an achievement for collecting 5 watermelons.

Trap weapon

Poison has been renamed to “Trap” and is now a placeable trap that triggers a 6 second stun on the first enemy it touches.

Bosses are still not affected by stuns.

Poison is still emitted but with half the damage and half the radius.

Buff weapon

Buff duration has been doubled to 12 seconds.

Buff unlock locations have been moved to the Summer map.

Strike weapon

Strike now disables input during its duration but attacks faster.

Character

Added visual weapons to the hand to make it easier to tell which weapon is selected. Build mode has a mesh attached to the hand as well.

Added animation to swapping of weapons and to the usage of the Strike weapon.

Moved camera position to center on player.

Map

Changed invisible walls of base and spawn, so they can be walked on and Blaze charges can be picked up.

Replaced long grass on Autumn maps with shorter grass for better tower visibility.

Towers

Mesh sizes increased for stun tower visual attachments.

Pierce tower renamed to “Beam” tower.

Miscellaneous

Gameplay speeds has been changed to x1, x2, x3, and x4. Previous max speed was only x3.

Fixed bug where item wouldn’t swap properly after picking up an item.

Added coin sound when defeating a wave enemy.

Added explicit text “wave” in top bar.

Added statistic tracking of weapon usage and Grab weapon unlocks.

UI changed to reflect weapon changes.

Prompts in-game and tutorial have been changed to reflect weapon changes.

Rewards