Open Mod v1.113 [29-Jun-23]

-managed to reproduce the issue that caused crashing when changing the quality preset. Attempted a fix to it, it might still crash under some circumstances as this operation of changing quality levels is an expensive one

-finally fixed the issue with the options not saving and loading properly

-fixed an issue where the Glock Grip was completely broken, muzzle flash, smoke and shell ejection being mispositioned and not playing any animations such as reload, fire or draw, for any weapon that could equip it. Fixed also M40A3 did not even enable it at all

-set screen space reflections to off by default to reduce the overhead for new users launching the game. This can be turned on again from settings if you wish. They look good so do it!!