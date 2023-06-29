Update Notes For June 29

This patch includes the following fix for players on macOS:

Fixes issue where players could not start game if more than one player was paired to a keyboard and was the first paired player.

Thanks to everyone for helping to report these issues. Being a 2 person team, having your support in identifying bugs means the world to us!

As always, if you experience any further issues, please don't hesitate to let us know on the Steam forums, our Discord, or via our email at help@2pt.com.au.