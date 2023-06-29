 Skip to content

Merchant of the Six Kingdoms update for 29 June 2023

Version 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11584734 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG:

  • Gift now requires confirmation
  • Fixed Bribe to see dragon allowing you to take items from Kris
  • Star next to "Play Myth?" when character has previously been defeated
  • Typo fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2274481
  • Loading history…
