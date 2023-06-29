Patch fix. 29.06.23

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36091145/b09da4773e473e521461adbba76656b954ff4464.png[/img]
Stalkers!
Here is a list of changes that are included in today's patch fix:
– Now you can improve the "Improving" parameter on the RPG
– Fixed a bug where the damage of the SIG SG 550 was incorrectly taken into account at a distance
– The Forgotten Ice event is once again available for players
If you encounter technical problems while playing it, please let us know.
– Now shots to the head and shell of the Yellow Verlioka are counted correctly
– Fixed completing Gourmet's "First Cooking Lessons" quest chapter after failing. The reward for the chapter has been significantly increased.
– Fixed separate delivery of items for the quest Spit “Health can not be bought”
– Fixed a bug where it was impossible to respawn in the PvP arena
Sincerely,
SO Team
Changed files in this update