Patch fix. 29.06.23

Stalkers!

Here is a list of changes that are included in today's patch fix:

– Now you can improve the "Improving" parameter on the RPG

– Fixed a bug where the damage of the SIG SG 550 was incorrectly taken into account at a distance

– The Forgotten Ice event is once again available for players

If you encounter technical problems while playing it, please let us know.

– Now shots to the head and shell of the Yellow Verlioka are counted correctly

– Fixed completing Gourmet's "First Cooking Lessons" quest chapter after failing. The reward for the chapter has been significantly increased.

– Fixed separate delivery of items for the quest Spit “Health can not be bought”

– Fixed a bug where it was impossible to respawn in the PvP arena

