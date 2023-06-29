Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.045 UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 11584703 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy

★ New free song has been added.

「Starlight Nightmare」 by Sound Souler

★ DLC New EX song has been added.

「Flower & Destiny」

「Sakura Fubuki」 by Street

「Touhou Project Pack 01」

「Touhou Project Pack 01」 「KARMANATIONS」 by 暁Records

★ Daily Rewards of July 2023 have been updated!

The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on July 1st.

Main Rewards

13th reward : Icon "Shii Garden"

26th reward : Banner "Today's Memo"

★ Daily Rewards of January 2023 have been added to the shop.

Icon 'aptain Snowman' / 8,000 ARKK

Banner 'Walking Along!' / 17,000 ARKK

★ Fixed some bugs.

The problem not working direct select function start with 'S' key in Music Select screen has been fixed

The problem not showing loading image of Touhou Project 01 theme with wide monitor has been fixed

<Other changes>