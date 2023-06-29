 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 29 June 2023

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.045 UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 11584703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

★ New free song has been added.

  • 「Starlight Nightmare」 by Sound Souler

★ DLC New EX song has been added.
「Flower & Destiny」

  • 「Sakura Fubuki」 by Street
    「Touhou Project Pack 01」
  • 「KARMANATIONS」 by 暁Records

★ Daily Rewards of July 2023 have been updated!

  • The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on July 1st.
  • Main Rewards
    13th reward : Icon "Shii Garden"
    26th reward : Banner "Today's Memo"

★ Daily Rewards of January 2023 have been added to the shop.

  • Icon 'aptain Snowman' / 8,000 ARKK
  • Banner 'Walking Along!' / 17,000 ARKK

★ Fixed some bugs.

  • The problem not working direct select function start with 'S' key in Music Select screen has been fixed
  • The problem not showing loading image of Touhou Project 01 theme with wide monitor has been fixed

<Other changes>

  • Supporter notation for commission musics has been added.
  • POCOTONE DLC achievements has been added.
  • The design of the POCOTONE DLC music has been added.
  • The resolution of some BGA has been modified.
  • BGA for the song 'Princess of Spring' has been added.

