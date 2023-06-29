Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.045 UPDATE

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41443000/2859a9178e03410ef8a9d1db3c6181f27cf9fa90.png[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41443000/94111e0a161552d7198ee36e72f3bc069a767c3a.png[/img]
★ New free song has been added.
- 「Starlight Nightmare」 by Sound Souler
★ DLC New EX song has been added.
「Flower & Destiny」
- 「Sakura Fubuki」 by Street
「Touhou Project Pack 01」
- 「KARMANATIONS」 by 暁Records
★ Daily Rewards of July 2023 have been updated!
- The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on July 1st.
- Main Rewards
13th reward : Icon "Shii Garden"
26th reward : Banner "Today's Memo"
★ Daily Rewards of January 2023 have been added to the shop.
- Icon 'aptain Snowman' / 8,000 ARKK
- Banner 'Walking Along!' / 17,000 ARKK
★ Fixed some bugs.
- The problem not working direct select function start with 'S' key in Music Select screen has been fixed
- The problem not showing loading image of Touhou Project 01 theme with wide monitor has been fixed
<Other changes>
- Supporter notation for commission musics has been added.
- POCOTONE DLC achievements has been added.
- The design of the POCOTONE DLC music has been added.
- The resolution of some BGA has been modified.
- BGA for the song 'Princess of Spring' has been added.
Changed files in this update