Major Class Update - New Special Abilities

Every single class in the game has been updated to have new special abilities! These abilities can drastically change your playstyle and make each class more distinct than ever before. Also, the soundtrack has been entirely remastered with superior clarity, detail and quality. Enjoy!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39316249/71ea7422213a58582740bbcc7fc04da6c465d05a.png[/img]

Content

Added 15 new active abilities, one for each class. Some examples are the Mage’s Timestop, which freezes all enemies and traps, the Monk’s powerful flaming uppercut, and the Vampire’s ability to turn into a bloody mist. These are a real game changer, and further expand the already strong foundation of Mortal Sin’s combat.

Newly remastered soundtrack with superior clarity, quality and detail for your listening pleasure. Every single track has been re-recorded from scratch with various enhancements added.

New character added: Divino. Divino replaces the old practice dummy in the starting area and serves to properly teach the advanced techniques in Mortal Sin. He can also be beaten up on to practice your combos. Don’t worry about him, he actually enjoys it! In addition, Divino can be set to aggressive or defensive modes so you can practice your timed techniques such as parries freely.

Added new radial visual indicators to warn you of enemies outside of your peripheral vision, which direction you are taking damage from, and which direction enemies are charging from. These serve as a sixth sense during hectic combat encounters or even while looking at items. They can be toggled in the settings menu if you prefer the original experience, but you might find it hard to go back!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39316249/6fc846a59a0038ceafd6ea4acd7bb99e594f3d4f.png[/img]

Balance

Boss health has been adjusted to values that make more sense. Previously, the forest boss had the most health despite being a caster. Now its health has been reduced, and the cave / dungeon bosses have had their health increased since they are melee based.

Slowed down the dungeon zombie’s kick, which was very difficult to parry before.

Polish

Audio polish on all enemy footsteps in the game. Enemy footsteps now sync to their audio correctly, and are much louder than before, so it’s easier to hear enemies coming up behind you.

Wraiths have new audio to give fair warning for when they approach from behind

Audio polish on all enemy projectiles so it’s easier to hear them coming

Enemies play their aggro sounds consistently now when initially aggroing and before attacking, so there is always feedback if they are actively in combat with you

Adjusted wording of many tutorials and abilities to have more consistent and clear language.

Made the Maw of Sin entrance portal much larger and more distinct, so it’s harder to miss.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with the unlock / quest notification UI where the first time it appeared it wouldn’t show the icon properly

Mortal Sin has been updated frequently since its launch in March. I take early access seriously and am committed to actively expanding and improving the game up to the full release. Here are some major highlights from the updates so far: