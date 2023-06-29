Atalo Field Update

Jeremy here! I've been working hard to make this thing happen. Was really excited to get ready for the summer events and happy to get this in right on time. I hope you enjoy this update as much as I do!

Here's a rundown of what we have ready for you:

Take on new challenging levels

Fight BigBot, defeat a swarm of baddies, and unlock the new Ground Pound ability in the newest Atalo Field levels.

Collectathon galore!

New for Collectathon fans! Each level is now graded by PowerStone shards collected, enemies defeated, and a time ranking. Can you score 100 on each level?

Free Play Upgrades

Fixed a few things with the saving and added furniture back in. Free Play in Story Mode is one of the features I was most excited about in early development. It got so complicated that I thought I had to take it out! Thankfully, I was able to add it back in for this update and it's running as smooth as butter.

Still much more in store :)

There are even more Story Mode level updates and new Free Play features just around the corner so be sure to keep an eye out for more!

-Jeremy