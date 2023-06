This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fuga: Comedies of Steel 2 is a spin-off manga video series that depicts the world of Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 in a cute way, and available on the CC2 YouTube channel!

※Currently it's available only in Japanese. English version will be available in the future.

Comic by Higashi

<Newly-drawn Illustration>

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42718039/9c5a01b4d0c67a434e2b1b525b03ef1f0eacbc77.jpg[/img]

Vol.4 – Swapsies (Japaneser ver)