The Merchants Guide to the Kingdom update for 29 June 2023

Update Notes for Jun 28th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes many instances of hero AI not acting correctly, as well as adds some extra balancing changes, including how Favors choose items. Please read below for full details.

Functionality
-Made balancing modifications to several end game dungeons to better align with previous item balancing adjustments.
-Changed the Favor item requests to not include base materials such as Fir Logs or Tin Ore, but instead uses their upgraded versions. Note that this does not affect fish.

Bugs
-Fixed multiple instances of officers not following your commands when sending them to Dungeons.
-Fixed multiple instances of heroes and officers being stuck in an endless looting or battling enemies state while in Dungeons or just after completing them.
-Fixed multiple instances of heroes creating new dungeon groups when already existing groups had spots open. This was being caused by heroes being rejected from joining the existing group due to a role mismatch, or being too undesirable.

