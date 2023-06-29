Update Build 0.42

Share · View all patches · Build 11584385 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 04:09:19 UTC by Wendy

0.42

Added a flashing lights warning splash screen before start.

Added nodes++ power up. Nodes referring to the number of bullet nodes, more nodes means more auto bullets. Upgraded nodes use a new faster and smarter targeting method.

Fixed an issue with challenge level 27 with the moon getting stuck on the player.

Rearranged the buttons on the main menu to have the quit button last.

The level editor button and the challenges button now say locked and are red and slightly smaller than the regular buttons when the level editor and challenge modes are not yet unlocked.

A reset button has been added to all the challenge levels.

Challenge mode levels 31 through 37 added.

Challenge levels now require you beat the main level before attempting the challenge level.

Fixed an issue where the gas giant boss would trigger the armored planet achievement.

Fixed an issue with several of the achievements showing the locked achievement icon on unlock, instead of the unlocked icon.

Fixed an issue where the first boss achievement would not trigger.

Fixed an issue where the level 38 boss would not trigger the next stage on defeat under very specific conditions.

Added 13 achievements for previous levels.

Improved the randomization seed for the background picker on start up to be more random.

Level 39 added

Place holder for level 40 added