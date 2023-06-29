 Skip to content

Heavenly Bodies update for 29 June 2023

Update Notes For June 26

Last edited by Wendy

This patch includes the following fix for players on Windows:

  • Fixes issue where players could not start game if more than one player was paired to a keyboard and was the first paired player.

Thanks to everyone for helping to report these issues. Being a 2 person team, having your support in identifying bugs means the world to us!

As always, if you experience any further issues, please don't hesitate to let us know on the Steam forums, our Discord, or via our email at help@2pt.com.au.

Changed files in this update

Heavenly Bodies Windows Content Depot 1138852
