Dungeons of Sundaria Patch Notes

Hello adventurers!

This patch brings several new features, including a Minimap, the new Beacon ability, and several other improvements and fixes. We hope these changes aid you in your progression through the game. We will continue to add features and improvements based upon player feedback. Thank you for playing and helping us develop a better game.

Minimap

Dungeons of Sundaria has a Minimap! Players will now find the Minimap to aid them with their dungeon navigation.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42643777/aae8896778c25c1f4e76f4289c7d78cd0403e0de.png[/img]

Some things are best left as secrets, and so not all rooms are or may be visible

Beacon Ability

In addition to the Minimap, we have given all classes a new ability called Beacon. This ability is available from level 1, and provides the player with the ability to summon up to five visual beacon to track their dungeon progress.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42643777/c2ecb0562be84975fca867f639a480e720f6b8cd.jpg[/img]

When a sixth beacon is placed, the first beacon will disappear. Beacons will not persist when advancing to a new level and are only visible to the player that created them.

Trade Interaction

We have listened to your feedback regarding trade interactions, and have made the following changes. The ability for players to trade within a dungeon has been removed and replaced with a new Trade System accessible through the Party interface. This allows players to trade at greater distances and with greater ease. We believe this is a better solution and thank players for their suggestions.

Camera Adjustment

Players have asked for the ability to adjust their camera, and we are happy to announce that you can now adjust the camera settings in the game menu. The camera settings are variable and limited due to abilities and player model positioning. We look forward to additional feedback on these new camera settings.

Map Save Support

Players will now save and resume progress on a per-Dungeon basis. Get our there and help your friends!

Gameplay Improvements

• Reduced push force on Lady Everleen’s Focusing Gaze.

• Fixed issue with NPC AI ability options that would cause melee NPCs to disengage in the middle of certain fights. Ranged NPCs will still flee sometimes as part of their behavior.

• Fixed issue with portals having incorrect collision at times.

• Fixed issue with Rat King that would cause him to be untargettable by certain abilities.

• Fixed issue with weather VFX that would cause incorrect visibility when players die.

• Fixed issue with clients reconnecting to host.

• Fixed issue that could cause crashes on Playstation.

Thanks for playing, and thanks for all the great feedback!