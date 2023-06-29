 Skip to content

Zofia update for 29 June 2023

Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11584247

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes and Additions

  • Adjusted character model faces/bodies
  • Fixed male human meshes
  • Readded Text introduction before character editor
  • Made boxes/barrels/etc destructible
  • Some art updates
  • Fixed an issue where skin tones would be incorrect a lot of the time
  • Fixed an issue where the unarmed punch has 0 range and couldn't hit anything
  • Fixed issues where the load screen sometimes wouldn't show up on the main menu when joining another player
  • Fixed some hair issues
  • Some slight UI changes

Balance changes:

  • Equipped weapon now factors into equipment weight
  • Weapons now have a damage range
  • Elements now have damage range
  • Armors now have a shield or armor defense stat

