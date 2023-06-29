Minor Update

Fixes and Additions
- Adjusted character model faces/bodies
- Fixed male human meshes
- Readded Text introduction before character editor
- Made boxes/barrels/etc destructible
- Some art updates
- Fixed an issue where skin tones would be incorrect a lot of the time
- Fixed an issue where the unarmed punch has 0 range and couldn't hit anything
- Fixed issues where the load screen sometimes wouldn't show up on the main menu when joining another player
- Fixed some hair issues
- Some slight UI changes
Balance changes:
- Equipped weapon now factors into equipment weight
- Weapons now have a damage range
- Elements now have damage range
- Armors now have a shield or armor defense stat
