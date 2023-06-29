- Fixed issue where clicking goal popup would unpause the game even if another popup was displayed.
- Made the science mission complete popup look less tall and narrow.
- Changed so that science missions get easier the more you do them.
- Capped the max estimated chance of success at 99%.
- Added a feature where resources are displayed in red in the planetary science screen if you don't have enough to start the project.
- Fixed issue where top UI bar tooltips didn't always display, depending on what part of the UI element you were hovering over.
- Fixed issue where building placement could happen even if a button was under the cursor, if a popup window was displayed.
Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 29 June 2023
Patch notes for Demo Build 0.2.6 (2023-Jun-28)
