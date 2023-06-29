-
Fixed Issue With Not Being Able To Leave The Fortress After Doing Its Boss Due To Instant Electrical Death
-
Changed The Neutral Ending Credits Theme
-
Preparing For 2.0
GateTail update for 29 June 2023
GateTail-Windows: V:1.75
Patchnotes via Steam Community
