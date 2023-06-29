 Skip to content

GateTail update for 29 June 2023

GateTail-Windows: V:1.75

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Issue With Not Being Able To Leave The Fortress After Doing Its Boss Due To Instant Electrical Death

  • Changed The Neutral Ending Credits Theme

  • Preparing For 2.0

