v3.1.3 Update

The big news for this update is the new banking system. You can now deposit your hard-earned gold in the Ruben Bank to protect it from thieves, pickpockets, and ne'er-do-wells, while earning interest. Your deposit earns 3% simple interest per month, calculated daily and paid monthly.
Other enhancements:
- The current date is now displayed on the HUD, underneath the current time.
- Daytime now begins at 8 am, rather than noon, to provide more hours of daylight.
- The default type face for the game has been changed to Gill Sans.
Changed files in this update