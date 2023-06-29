 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

1414: Crossroads update for 29 June 2023

v3.1.3 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11584121 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The big news for this update is the new banking system. You can now deposit your hard-earned gold in the Ruben Bank to protect it from thieves, pickpockets, and ne'er-do-wells, while earning interest. Your deposit earns 3% simple interest per month, calculated daily and paid monthly.

Other enhancements:

  • The current date is now displayed on the HUD, underneath the current time.
  • Daytime now begins at 8 am, rather than noon, to provide more hours of daylight.
  • The default type face for the game has been changed to Gill Sans.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2341601 Depot 2341601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2341602 Depot 2341602
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link