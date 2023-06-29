- Fix rare crash bug caused by graphics jobs when rendering a hole's minimap
- Fix bug where tutorial ui was still interactable when pausing during tutorial.
Golfinite update for 29 June 2023
Patch 1.6.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
