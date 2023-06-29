 Skip to content

Golfinite update for 29 June 2023

Patch 1.6.1

Patch 1.6.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix rare crash bug caused by graphics jobs when rendering a hole's minimap
  • Fix bug where tutorial ui was still interactable when pausing during tutorial.

