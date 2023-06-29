Talent UI now in "read only" mode for Templars

420: Early Access 0.18.20 - June 28, 2023 10:30 PM EST

• The Templar talent UI is mostly finished, but nothing is actually functional. Feel free to check it out and dream about our bright, happy future together.

• Adjusted item tier bonuses in nightmare and hell difficulties. Came up with a special algorithm that will make everyone happy.

• Item tier loot bonuses only apply for players that meet a secret level requirement for the mission's difficulty. This prevents a bunch of level 1 heroes joining up just to apply a loot bonuses.

• Passive skills now display the total skill level including bonuses from items. The value will appear in gold if the skill is maxed.

• Messed with item level requirements on exceptional, elite items some more to create more debate in Discord.

• Fixed a bug that caused player resource bars overflow their containers sometimes.

• Fixed a bug that allowed resource regen to work while dead in some circumstances.

• Players in chat lobbies are now ordered by join time instead of level. Previously, ordering by level was useful for inviting similar level players, but nobody really does that anymore. This also makes it easier to identify players that just joined the lobby.