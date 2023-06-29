Shadowforge 8.7.0

New command: Copy & Paste Lasso Selection.

You need to click on the left mouse button at least once, then CTRL + C and start lassoing. This will make your "ALT + E" selection not erase the part you copied.

Nature Shader replaced with Dominant Color Shader.

A new patch has been deployed that fixes the height and width to be exactly that of the images in the project in "Restore Project" and "Open Project".

Major changes to the layer system with onion skin. It should now work like it should similiar to other painting softwares.

Made the brush highlight a white color around your brush when you eye pick a color, the cursor arrow is still shown while eye picking.

Added in more descriptions to icons that did not have them.

Font supports SDF now, without an option to unpick it. SDF makes your fonts not have very sharpened pixels when typing the text on the canvas. It works with the predefined fonts and with fonts that you want to use yourself by clicking on the text icon. You'll notice that the text is a tiny bit bolder, but it is like that so that the text can keep it's consistence throughout all sizes.