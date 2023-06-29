6/29 12:00 Client Update Notice

Greetings, Warriors!

This is Paragon: The Overprime.

We will be conducting a client update on June 29th to address the issues below. We apologize for the inconvenience, but please update to the new client through the Steam/Epic Games launcher.

Application Date

June 29, 2023 12:00 (KST, UTC+9)

Modification Details

Issue, where the bounty amount obtained after defeating an enemy hero is fixed at 50 gold, will be fixed

*Notes

If you are currently playing the game, there should be no issues, but please exit the game and connect again through the launcher (Steam/Epic Games) you used to access the game before updating. We kindly ask for your cooperation in updating.

After the client patch is applied, please exit the game and reconnect to reflect the modified content.

If you proceed with the game without receiving the update, the version will be displayed in red text. We ask for your cooperation in updating for a pleasant gaming environment.

Thank you.