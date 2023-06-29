 Skip to content

Paragon: The Overprime update for 29 June 2023

6/29 12:00 Client Update Notice

View all patches · Build 11583948

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Warriors!
This is Paragon: The Overprime.

We will be conducting a client update on June 29th to address the issues below. We apologize for the inconvenience, but please update to the new client through the Steam/Epic Games launcher.

6/29 Client Update Notice

Application Date

  • June 29, 2023 12:00 (KST, UTC+9)

Modification Details

  • Issue, where the bounty amount obtained after defeating an enemy hero is fixed at 50 gold, will be fixed

*Notes

  • If you are currently playing the game, there should be no issues, but please exit the game and connect again through the launcher (Steam/Epic Games) you used to access the game before updating. We kindly ask for your cooperation in updating.
  • After the client patch is applied, please exit the game and reconnect to reflect the modified content.
  • If you proceed with the game without receiving the update, the version will be displayed in red text. We ask for your cooperation in updating for a pleasant gaming environment.

Thank you.

