SUMMER UPDATE 5a

Hi All,

This is a quick post to let everyone know that Cherry VX has been updated. This update consists mainly of bugfixes, optimization of workflows and polishing. Focus was put on improving the interaction experience and rethinking production workflows to make it far easier to edit and update poses. Many other smaller issues were addressed too. As this update does not contain much new content or any new features so we're not considering it a 'major' update. Despite this, we've mainly been busy reworking the backend.

The most noticeable changes for the player is probably improvements to the interaction system. The sensitivity has been bumped up and a major bug which would unexpectedly break model interaction is now gone. The player's 'D' has new animations and is larger. These small changes should improve the moment-to-moment gamplay experience greatly.

Under the hood, we've totally rewritten how poses are edited to make the workflow much faster. However, the new approach required resetting all of the existing poses. This was a painstaking task that took a long time, but it gave us a chance to go beyond just a reset and improve the procedural IK animation for poses currently in the game. Besides a much needed spit-polish for all poses, this new approach will save a ton of time in the long run. For the player, the outcome of implementing the new pose creation workflow in this update is noticeably better looking model animation.

Although this update might seem minor on the surface, underneath it was a painful but necessary endeavour to set us up for greatly decreased iteration times. This translates to better artistic outcomes. Speaking of future updates, we're experimenting with AI (like everyone else) to see where it can take this game. AI can potentially impact all aspects of the game and from what we've played around with so far we're extremely excited for Cherry VX's future. Stay tuned!

Thanks for your continued support,

THE POLYBAY TEAM

Check out the patch notes here.