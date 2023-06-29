Changes:
Overall better font readability
Maps are tagged by difficulty.
Save Map UI now lets you choose an icon and a difficulty tag.
Renamed "Promote Moderator" menu to "Player Permissions".
Fixed a bug where promoting a player to moderator would kick them from the server.
Fixed a bug where promotion menu didn't update immediately.
Added finer granularity to player permissions by adding 'editor' role where the player can edit the map but not kick other players.
Floppy Cat Bow Golf! update for 29 June 2023
Update 1.1
