Update 1.1

Changes:

Overall better font readability

Maps are tagged by difficulty.

Save Map UI now lets you choose an icon and a difficulty tag.

Renamed "Promote Moderator" menu to "Player Permissions".

Fixed a bug where promoting a player to moderator would kick them from the server.

Fixed a bug where promotion menu didn't update immediately.

Added finer granularity to player permissions by adding 'editor' role where the player can edit the map but not kick other players.