Floppy Cat Bow Golf! update for 29 June 2023

Update 1.1

Update 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
Overall better font readability
Maps are tagged by difficulty.
Save Map UI now lets you choose an icon and a difficulty tag.
Renamed "Promote Moderator" menu to "Player Permissions".
Fixed a bug where promoting a player to moderator would kick them from the server.
Fixed a bug where promotion menu didn't update immediately.
Added finer granularity to player permissions by adding 'editor' role where the player can edit the map but not kick other players.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2454041
  • Loading history…
