Quick Fixes!

Hey all!
As I watched the gameplay, I am adjusting elements of the game constantly so that every iteration can be better.
UPDATES
• Reduced hunt chance on every mode.
• Increased detection radius on corruption so that it can be detected easily.
• Corruption now has an outline which allows it to be easily seen through walls.
• Increased lifetime of Observed Energy from 20 to 60 seconds to give people in groups more time to make it to the energy before it despawns.
• Added the word "Trait" to trait names to help provide more clarity on which checkbox names are in fact traits.
More updates to come soon as more feedback comes through!
