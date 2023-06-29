Quick Fixes!

Hey all!

As I watched the gameplay, I am adjusting elements of the game constantly so that every iteration can be better.

• Reduced hunt chance on every mode.

• Increased detection radius on corruption so that it can be detected easily.

• Corruption now has an outline which allows it to be easily seen through walls.

• Increased lifetime of Observed Energy from 20 to 60 seconds to give people in groups more time to make it to the energy before it despawns.

• Added the word "Trait" to trait names to help provide more clarity on which checkbox names are in fact traits.

More updates to come soon as more feedback comes through!