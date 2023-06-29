 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

On Dark Terms update for 29 June 2023

Quick Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 11583643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

As I watched the gameplay, I am adjusting elements of the game constantly so that every iteration can be better.

UPDATES

• Reduced hunt chance on every mode.
• Increased detection radius on corruption so that it can be detected easily.
• Corruption now has an outline which allows it to be easily seen through walls.
• Increased lifetime of Observed Energy from 20 to 60 seconds to give people in groups more time to make it to the energy before it despawns.
• Added the word "Trait" to trait names to help provide more clarity on which checkbox names are in fact traits.

More updates to come soon as more feedback comes through!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2159531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link