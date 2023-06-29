Patch 6/28/23 - Big Changes

Changes
- Going inside Side-Maps will pause spawning and Main-Map timers.
- Side-Map Bosses will no longer end all objectives and force the player to teleport out. Instead players can now teleport back to the Main-Map and finish any objectives remaining.
- The Endless Mode now lasts for 5 minute intervals with a 1 minute cooldown period in-between. This should allow the player time to clean up the map and adjust equipment and inventory.
- Added Sfx and UI notifications when unlocking Side-Boss abilities.
- Added Sfx and UI notifications when completing side quests.
Changed files in this update