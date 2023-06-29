 Skip to content

Across The Void update for 29 June 2023

Patch 6/28/23 - Big Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 11583592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Going inside Side-Maps will pause spawning and Main-Map timers.
  • Side-Map Bosses will no longer end all objectives and force the player to teleport out. Instead players can now teleport back to the Main-Map and finish any objectives remaining.
  • The Endless Mode now lasts for 5 minute intervals with a 1 minute cooldown period in-between. This should allow the player time to clean up the map and adjust equipment and inventory.
  • Added Sfx and UI notifications when unlocking Side-Boss abilities.
  • Added Sfx and UI notifications when completing side quests.

