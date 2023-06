Share · View all patches · Build 11583533 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 00:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Removed the changing room requirement for Headgear again.

--T emporarily; it'll be back in a different form.

Improved the explainer text for the new Comms enabled system.

The point of this system is to enable a range of devices, not to make the comms headset more complicated.

Fixed Comms enabled not working properly.

Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports.