Dzombz v1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11583518 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 01:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Fixing some Bugs in Chapter 1 and 3

Chapter 01:

Adding English language to the Intro scene

Adding new CheckPoint

Adding Tips and Panel Duration

Adding Rat Death Animation

Delete using handsow for planks and replace it with the Axe

Fixing Some Invisable Walls

Fixing Opening Ground door with Objects

Fixing DeadMan Jumpscare

Fixing Zombie Butcher Health

Fixing some Breakable Objects

Fixing Hint in region 1

Chapter 02:

Adding Handsow Item

Adding Hint in the floor 2

Fixing some light areas

Chapter 03:

Fixing Fire

Fixing some walkable area

Fixing some invisible walls

Fixing zombies walk through some objects

Reducing Ammo in the city

Adding some breakable Objects

Rising Damage Value for the city monster

Adding hint

Adding Float Icon for the rope

Chapter 04:

Delete Pistol

fixing some walkable Areas

Fixing bear Trap

Loading Screen :

Adding new tips in loading screen

Note : this update can affect some Saved games but only for chapter 3 , so if you face any problem please restart the chapter 3 from Level select button , thank you :)