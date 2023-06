Evening everyone! I've just released an update to ATNRPG, which revamps the credit sequence at the end and sheds light to our new logo for the Voidway Persistent Realm. Hoping that you guys enjoy.

FYI: Please reach out if you have any bugs or problems with the game! If anything limits your experience, please contact me at justphillipofficial@gmail.com and I will get to work on fixing it. If not, enjoy :)