Share · View all patches · Build 11583416 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 01:09:21 UTC by Wendy

This update is for people who have "sticky cursor" problems using gamepads / controllers:

Now game has a deadzone adjustment (under main menu -> controller icon)

You can adjust this value until your cursor moves only when you move the joystick. Game will also remember this value next time you open the game.

Have fun.