Revival and Care Package Update

Build 11583407 · Last edited 29 June 2023

Hello Expeditioners!

Here are a few of the notable changes for this patch:

After death players will now be shown a 2 minute countdown screen, during this period they can be revived. If the countdown expires before a teammate can revive them, the player in countdown is dead for good and will be sent back to the ship or enter Spectator Mode.

Upon Death, players will receive a care package containing assorted weapons, and other more standardized items. The weapons range from Tier 1 to Tier 2 (any weapons up to iron tier). The other items include one portion of dried meat, one portion of dried fish, one bandage, one splint, and one pair of tattered pants.

We hope these changes will help improve gameplay for all of our users! Check below for the full list of patch notes, and as always, safe expeditions!

Patch Notes: