Revival and Care Package Update

Hello Expeditioners!
Here are a few of the notable changes for this patch:
- After death players will now be shown a 2 minute countdown screen, during this period they can be revived. If the countdown expires before a teammate can revive them, the player in countdown is dead for good and will be sent back to the ship or enter Spectator Mode.
- Upon Death, players will receive a care package containing assorted weapons, and other more standardized items. The weapons range from Tier 1 to Tier 2 (any weapons up to iron tier). The other items include one portion of dried meat, one portion of dried fish, one bandage, one splint, and one pair of tattered pants.
We hope these changes will help improve gameplay for all of our users! Check below for the full list of patch notes, and as always, safe expeditions!
Patch Notes:
-
Added revival mechanic for Coop Parties- you can now be revived for 2 minutes after death
-
Upon death, player is instantly granted the free care package into inventory
-
New Crafting Station Menu Graphics
-
Expeditions now have been changed to only feature 2 queues- solo and party- and all maps are now in one rotation
-
Added Insure All button to Insurance menu
-
Bots now passively block 40% as much as they used to (Block attempts in response to player actions remains the same)
-
Changed activity meter to now only show which games modes are Hot and which maps are Popular
-
Updated a few of Ojore's quests to be balanced correctly
-
Tips screens updated to remove outdated information
-
Added new Art to the matchmaking menus
-
Olfactory potion is removed from Buanas shop- its going to be in the skill tree
-
MASSIVE PLAY ONLINE VISUAL OVERHAUL- matchmaking menus updated with new art
-
Overhauled tutorial experience
-
Fix bug regarding insurance not returning during rare occurrences
-
Fix for player name tag flashing during certain times
-
Fixed Fall damage bug in PvE mode
-
Fix for AI targeting and AI melee anticipation to improve combat feel
-
Fixed some collision on ShipHub
-
Fixed some collision in Undercroft
-
Fix for player's party being set to public when browsing public lobbies
-
Fix for various spelling mistakes (English only)
-
Fixed bug where Party members spawn in improper locations in PvE mode
-
Fixed bug where death screams weren't playing properly
Changed files in this update